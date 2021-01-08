You have permission to edit this article.
OU men's golf: Sooners announce spring 2021 schedule

Garett Reband

Then-junior men's golfer Garett Reband swings, 2019. 

 Photo by Eric Miller, OU athletic department.

The Oklahoma men’s golf team released its spring 2021 schedule Friday afternoon.

OU was ranked No. 1 in the nation by Golfweek after the fall season’s conclusion. Now, the Sooners have added six regular season events to their spring schedule, with postseason events to follow as they compete for their third national championship.

The season kicks off on Feb. 14–16 in Houston, Texas, at the All-American. The next two events are also in Texas, with the Cabo Collegiate in San Antonio from March 1–3, where the Sooners will face seven of Golfweek’s Top-20 teams and a couple of Pac-12 teams. From March 15–16 the Sooners will play in Austin at the George Hannon. 

March 20–21, the Sooners will travel to Tucson, Arizona, for the N.I.T. at Omni Tucson National. Then, from April 4–6, Oklahoma will travel to Naples, Florida, for the Calusa Cup.

The Sooners close regular season play in Bryan, Texas, at the Aggie Invitational from April 9–11.

"We couldn't be happier with our schedule for the spring," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a schedule press release. "It provides us the opportunity to play against the best teams every week, and at great venues along the way. Our spring schedule is going to help us prepare for the postseason. We look forward to getting out there and competing."

For postseason play, the Sooners travel to Hutchinson, Kansas, for the Big 12 Championships from April 26–28. If selected, the Sooners would then compete in the NCAA Regionals in mid-May. Pending those results, Oklahoma could make its way to the NCAA Championship from May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

