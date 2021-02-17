You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: Sooners add Seminole Intercollegiate as season-opening tournament

Patrick Welch

Patrick Welch getting out of the sand trap.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Gateley, OU Athletic Department

No. 1 Oklahoma has added the Seminole Intercollegiate tournament on Feb. 19-21 to its spring schedule, the program announced Tuesday.

 The tournament is being hosted by No. 15 Florida State at Golden Eagle Country Club in Tallahassee, and will be the Sooners’ first match of the spring season. The addition to the schedule comes after severe winter weather caused the cancelation of the All-American Collegiate tournament from Feb. 14-16. 

"We're excited to open our spring at a great event in Tallahassee this weekend," Hybl said in a Tuesday press release. "I'm thankful for our administration, which helped us make it possible to play this weekend and we all look forward to seeing our team compete."

