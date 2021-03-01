OU men's golf: Quade Cummins named to U.S. team for 2021 Walker Cup

OU redshirt senior Quade Cummins has been chosen as one of 10 playing for the U.S. in the 2021 Walker Cup.
𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆.Congrats, @QCumber0! You're officially on the #WalkerCup 🇺🇸team!📰 | https://t.co/Vmo1xCgs0R#Sooners | @WalkerCup pic.twitter.com/m7IZaFUcPI— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) March 1, 2021
The USGA announcement on Monday makes Cummins the fourth Sooner in history to play for the U.S. in the Walker Cup and the first in over 15 years.
"I'm honored to be chosen to represent my country at the Walker Cup this spring," Cummins said in a Monday press release. "Just getting the opportunity to play at one of the top amateur events is exciting, and I can't wait to get going. Coach (Ryan) Hybl and I talk about leaving a legacy at OU, and this is definitely something that can help build that."
The two-time All-American is now ranked No. 7 in the PGA Tour University poll, No. 10 in the Golfweek player rankings and No. 18 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
"When Quade decided to come back to Oklahoma for another year, one of his goals wasn't just to try and help our golf team win a national championship but also to solidify his amateur career and get a spot on the Walker Cup team,” Hybl said in the release. “He's been able to make his mark in both amateur golf, and our golf program here at Oklahoma and I couldn't be prouder."
Oklahoma also landed a second alternate on the team in redshirt senior Garett Reband. The Walker Cup tournament is a Ryder-Cup-style event that happens every two years. The team will be captained by Nathaniel Crosby of Florida, who also captained the team in 2019 and led the team to a win.
The 2021 Walker Cup will take place from May 8-9 at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.
