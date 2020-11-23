You have permission to edit this article.
OU men's golf: Quade Cummins, Jonathan Brightwell named to final fall Haskins Award watch list

Golf championship

The Oklahoma men's golf team celebrates their national championship victory over Oregon on May 31, 2017.  

 Photo provided by Tim Cowie

The Haskins Commission announced Monday that OU redshirt seniors Jonathan Brightwell and Quade Cummins have been included in the final fall Haskins Award watch list.

The Haskins Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate men’s golfer.

This is Brightwell’s second appearance on the watch list after making it during the 2019-20 season with UNC-Greensboro. He has had three top-15 finishes this season and is the No. 6 ranked player in the country by Golfweek.

Cummins now has two appearances on the watch list as he also made the list during the 2019-20 season as a redshirt junior. The Weatherford, Oklahoma native has earned three top-10 finishes this season and is ranked as the No. 2 player by Golfweek and No. 9 by PGA Tour U.

The Sooners are one of six teams to have two players named in the watch list. Their 2021 spring schedule has yet to be announced.

