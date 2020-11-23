OU men's golf: Quade Cummins, Jonathan Brightwell named to final fall Haskins Award watch list

The Haskins Commission announced Monday that OU redshirt seniors Jonathan Brightwell and Quade Cummins have been included in the final fall Haskins Award watch list.
Haskins Award Watch List: Top 20 players after the fall https://t.co/iXHqFcKub7— The Haskins Award (@TheHaskinsAward) November 23, 2020
.@QCumber0 and Jonathan Brightwell were named to the final fall @TheHaskinsAward watch list today. Congrats, #Sooners! 🔗 https://t.co/rBkZLW9Dfe pic.twitter.com/l46d9pXYKH— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) November 23, 2020
The Haskins Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate men’s golfer.
This is Brightwell’s second appearance on the watch list after making it during the 2019-20 season with UNC-Greensboro. He has had three top-15 finishes this season and is the No. 6 ranked player in the country by Golfweek.
Cummins now has two appearances on the watch list as he also made the list during the 2019-20 season as a redshirt junior. The Weatherford, Oklahoma native has earned three top-10 finishes this season and is ranked as the No. 2 player by Golfweek and No. 9 by PGA Tour U.
The Sooners are one of six teams to have two players named in the watch list. Their 2021 spring schedule has yet to be announced.
