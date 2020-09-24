You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: Quade Cummins, Garett Reband named to Fred Haskins Award preseason watch list

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Garett Reband

Then-junior men's golfer Garett Reband swings, 2019. 

 Photo by Eric Miller, OU athletic department.

Oklahoma redshirt senior golfer Quade Cummins and senior golfer Garett Reband were named as two of 20 collegiate golfers on the Fred Haskins Award preseason watch list Thursday.

The Haskins Award, created by the Haskins Commission in 1971, is given to the single most outstanding NCAA golfer each year. 

No Oklahoma golfer has ever won the award. Reband and Cummins — who are No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, on Golfstat’s NCAA rankings — find themselves on the list again this season after both making the cut last season.

In the spring, a final watch list will be released before the selection of the recipient. Reband and Cummins are among seven other Big 12 golfers on the list, and will have their first chance to get ahead of the competition at the Big 12 Preview from Sept. 28–29 in Dallas, Texas.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments