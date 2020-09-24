OU men's golf: Quade Cummins, Garett Reband named to Fred Haskins Award preseason watch list

Oklahoma redshirt senior golfer Quade Cummins and senior golfer Garett Reband were named as two of 20 collegiate golfers on the Fred Haskins Award preseason watch list Thursday.
First up...All-American @QCumber0 makes the preseason watch list heading into the final year of his OU career! @TheHaskinsAward | #Sooners pic.twitter.com/EIzzS885Jr— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) September 24, 2020
Next up...@GarettReband is on the watch list after making the final watch list in 2019-20! @TheHaskinsAward | #Sooners pic.twitter.com/fUNgAKMrKK— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) September 24, 2020
The Haskins Award, created by the Haskins Commission in 1971, is given to the single most outstanding NCAA golfer each year.
No Oklahoma golfer has ever won the award. Reband and Cummins — who are No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, on Golfstat’s NCAA rankings — find themselves on the list again this season after both making the cut last season.
In the spring, a final watch list will be released before the selection of the recipient. Reband and Cummins are among seven other Big 12 golfers on the list, and will have their first chance to get ahead of the competition at the Big 12 Preview from Sept. 28–29 in Dallas, Texas.
