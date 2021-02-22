OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners begin season with 3rd place finish at Seminole Intercollegiate

No. 1 Oklahoma placed third in the Seminole Intercollegiate tournament in Tallahassee, Florida over the weekend.
RECAP | The #Sooners grab third at the Seminole Intercollegiate behind top-20 finishes from Welch, Reband and McAllister.📰 | https://t.co/zYgqksILIp pic.twitter.com/SsRdplyvuM— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) February 21, 2021
The Sooners shot a collective 12-under for a final score of 852 and fell behind No. 15 Florida State (836, -26) and No. 22 Oklahoma State (847, -17).
"We didn't have our best stuff today for sure," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a Sunday press release. "But we're just getting started for the spring and we'll bounce back."
Individually, Oklahoma had six players finish on the leaderboard. Junior Patrick Welch finished 7-under to tie for fourth place with a score of 209. Welch is ranked seventh in the country and with this fourth place finish has earned his third top-5 finish with the Sooners.
Next up in a five-way tie for 11th place, redshirt senior Garett Reband finished at 213, 3-under par. Reband started the tournament tied for 31st place and moved up to 11th after round scores of 73, 72 and 68.
"Patrick had a really solid week from start to finish,” Hybl said in the release, “and Garett finished his round off today in a nice fashion, which is always great to see.”
Tied for 19th, junior Logan McCallister shot a one-under par in Florida and continued his streak of top 20 finishes. Senior Quade Cummins finished with a score of 217, +1 over the 54-holes. Cummins started the tournament tied for 17th place and finished tied for 26th and senior Jonathan Brightwell fell eight places to land in a five-way tie for 39th. Brightwell had a score of 222, +6.
Finally, senior Thomas Johnson rounded out the Sooners on the individual leaderboard with a score of 225 on the course, +5. Johnson finished in a four-way tie for 56th place on the board after falling 11 points from the start of the tournament.
The Sooners go back on the road from March 1-3 to play in the Cabo Collegiate in San Antonio.
