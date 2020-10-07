OU men's golf: Logan McAllister named September Big 12 Golfer of the Month

Following his first-place finish at the Colonial Big 12 Preview on Sept. 28-29, junior golfer Jogan McAllister was named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for September.
Just the start 🏆@lmcallister00 is your @Big12Conference Golfer of the Month! #Sooners | #Big12Golf pic.twitter.com/NqUhGvu0wk— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) October 7, 2020
The award is based on the golfer’s performance in the previous month. Seeing as McAllister led the Sooners to win the Big 12 Preview tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, he was deemed as worthy of the title.
McAllister now joins the list of high-profile golfers who have been given the same award. The list includes Oklahoma redshirt seniors Quade Cummins and Garett Reband, who earned the award in November 2019 and February 2020, respectively.
On Oct. 2-4, although it did not contribute to the naming of the award, McAllister further proved his skill as the only Sooner to go undefeated in the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Hockley, Texas.
McAllister and the rest of the Sooners will play next at the Maridoe Invitational in Carrollton, Texas on Oct. 18-20.
