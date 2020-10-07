You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: Logan McAllister named September Big 12 Golfer of the Month

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Golf championship

The Oklahoma men's golf team celebrates their national championship victory over Oregon on May 31, 2017.  

 Photo provided by Tim Cowie

Following his first-place finish at the Colonial Big 12 Preview on Sept. 28-29, junior golfer Jogan McAllister was named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for September.

The award is based on the golfer’s performance in the previous month. Seeing as McAllister led the Sooners to win the Big 12 Preview tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, he was deemed as worthy of the title.

McAllister now joins the list of high-profile golfers who have been given the same award. The list includes Oklahoma redshirt seniors Quade Cummins and Garett Reband, who earned the award in November 2019 and February 2020, respectively.

On Oct. 2-4, although it did not contribute to the naming of the award, McAllister further proved his skill as the only Sooner to go undefeated in the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Hockley, Texas.

McAllister and the rest of the Sooners will play next at the Maridoe Invitational in Carrollton, Texas on Oct. 18-20.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments