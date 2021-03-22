OU men's golf: Garett Reband places 1st in National Invitational Tournament, Sooners finish 2nd as team

Oklahoma senior Garett Reband placed first at the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson over the weekend while the Sooners finished runner up on the team leaderboard behind Oklahoma State.
RECAP | Garett Reband took home medalist honors and entered the record book, as Oklahoma (-43, 821) finished as the runner-up at the NIT at Tucson National. https://t.co/aC9MKYcklq— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) March 22, 2021
No. 1 Oklahoma’s score of 821 (-43) was four strokes behind No. 16 Oklahoma State. Reband scored 67, 68 and 66 in the three rounds respectively and finished 15-under par to secure his top spot finish. The win marks Rebands second top finish after last season's win at the Puerto Rico Classic. Before the tournament Reband was ranked sixth in the PGA Tour U.
"So proud of the weekend that Reband put together to get the win," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a Sunday press release. "He put together three outstanding rounds and works so hard, and I'm really proud of him."
Four other OU golfers also placed on the leaderboard over the weekend. Tied for fourth, senior Jonathan Brightwell went 11-under. Brightwell jumped eight places on the final day of the tournament, continuing his lead among OU golfers in top-10 finishes. Senior Quade Cummins placed tied for 14th with a score of 208, -7. Cummins broke the record for rounds of par-or-better over the weekend.
In 23rd place, junior Logan McAllister shot four under par over the course of the tournament. On Saturday, McAllister shot over par, but came back under on Sunday to get a score of 211 and place in the top 25. Junior Patrick Welch tied for 35th hitting on par in the tournament.
The Sooners will travel next on April 4-6 to Naples, Florida for the Calusa Cup.
"Hats off to Oklahoma State for what they came out and did on the back nine today," Hybl said in the release. "That being said, I am really proud of our guys for their fight this week, and I'm happy with where we're at as a team. We've got some things we can work on when we get back to Norman, and we'll be ready to go."
