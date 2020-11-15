OU men's golf: Former Sooner Abraham Ancer finishes 2020 Masters tied for No. 13

Former OU golfer Abraham Ancer finished tied for No. 13 after shooting +4 in the final round at the Masters on Sunday.
Ancer was tied for the lead on Friday and ended Saturday tied for No. 2 at -12 after shooting 3-under in the third round. Dustin Johnson had the individual lead on Saturday and played well again on Sunday to win the Masters.
𝘼 𝙙𝙚𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧.We know we speak for all Sooner fans when we say thanks for an unforgettable week, @Abraham_Ancer! #Sooners | #TeamAncer pic.twitter.com/xBuKtcLYdo— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) November 15, 2020
Coming into the Masters, Ancer was ranked No. 40 in the FedEx Cup Rankings. He was ranked No. 30 among all golfers heading into the weekend by Golfworld.
Ancer played for the Sooners from 2010 to 2013. His 18- and 54-hole scores both still stand as school records. He had ten Top-10 finishes in the Crimson and Cream as well as 25 finishes in the Top-20.
