OU men's golf: Former Sooner Abraham Ancer finishes 2020 Masters tied for No. 13

  • Updated
Former OU golfer Abraham Ancer finished tied for No. 13 after shooting +4 in the final round at the Masters on Sunday.

Ancer was tied for the lead on Friday and ended Saturday tied for No. 2 at -12 after shooting 3-under in the third round. Dustin Johnson had the individual lead on Saturday and played well again on Sunday to win the Masters.

Coming into the Masters, Ancer was ranked No. 40 in the FedEx Cup Rankings. He was ranked No. 30 among all golfers heading into the weekend by Golfworld.

Ancer played for the Sooners from 2010 to 2013. His 18- and 54-hole scores both still stand as school records. He had ten Top-10 finishes in the Crimson and Cream as well as 25 finishes in the Top-20.

