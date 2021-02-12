OU men's golf: All-American Intercollegiate, Sooners' 1st event of season canceled due to inclement weather

OU men’s golf’s first tournament this semester has been canceled due to the risk of severe winter weather in the area, the program announced Friday.
𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘 ⤵️Due to ❄️🌨️, the All-American Intercollegiate has been canceled. The #Sooners will look to add another tournament this spring to replace the Feb. 14-16 event. https://t.co/BDhGgHCEdZ— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) February 12, 2021
The All-American Intercollegiate, originally scheduled for Feb. 14-16 in Houston, Texas featured the No. 1 Sooners along with No. 10 Texas, No. 14 Texas A&M and 15 other opponents facing off at the 54-hole tournament.
Oklahoma announced it does plan to schedule a new tournament later this spring to make up for the canceled event.
