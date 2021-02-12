You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: All-American Intercollegiate, Sooners' 1st event of season canceled due to inclement weather

OU men's golf t-shirt throw

No. 1 ranked OU men's golf team throws t-shirts during a timeout against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU men’s golf’s first tournament this semester has been canceled due to the risk of severe winter weather in the area, the program announced Friday.

The All-American Intercollegiate, originally scheduled for Feb. 14-16 in Houston, Texas featured the No. 1 Sooners along with No. 10 Texas, No. 14 Texas A&M and 15 other opponents facing off at the 54-hole tournament.

Oklahoma announced it does plan to schedule a new tournament later this spring to make up for the canceled event.  

