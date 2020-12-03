You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: WATCH Kur Kuath's dunk over UTSA defender

Redshirt junior Kur Kuath dunks the ball during the game against Kansas State Jan. 4, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior forward Kur Kuath threw down a ferocious dunk over UTSA defender Jacob Germany during OU's season opener at the Lloyd Noble Center Thursday evening.

Through 19 minutes of play, Kuath is 3-4 with 10 points, three rebounds and one block. With just over 11 minutes to go in the second half, the Sooners have a commanding 71-39 lead.

OU has played all nine of its available scholarship players, including debuts from transfer Umoja Gibson, and freshmen Anyang Garang and Trey Phipps. 

