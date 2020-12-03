OU men's basketball: WATCH Kur Kuath's dunk over UTSA defender

Senior forward Kur Kuath threw down a ferocious dunk over UTSA defender Jacob Germany during OU's season opener at the Lloyd Noble Center Thursday evening.
.@RichHomieKur really did that... 🤯📺 FSOK | https://t.co/UP5zN53H2S pic.twitter.com/7HirRnDjlr— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 4, 2020
Through 19 minutes of play, Kuath is 3-4 with 10 points, three rebounds and one block. With just over 11 minutes to go in the second half, the Sooners have a commanding 71-39 lead.
OU has played all nine of its available scholarship players, including debuts from transfer Umoja Gibson, and freshmen Anyang Garang and Trey Phipps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.