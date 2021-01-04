OU men's basketball: Umoja Gibson named NCAA March Madness Player of the Week

Junior guard Umoja Gibson has been named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week, the NCAA announced on Twitter Monday.
First Weekly Honors of 2021! 🏆Team of the Week: TexasPlayer of the Week: Umoja Gibson pic.twitter.com/XtmtYaeTjC— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 4, 2021
The recipient of the first weekly award given this season by the NCAA, Gibson scored 29 points with a career-high eight 3-pointers in an upset win over No. 9 West Virginia Saturday. The North Texas transfer is shooting 48.9 percent from three so far this season.
The 6-foot-1 guard doesn't shy away from the three-point shot, as he has at least three attempts in each game, making at least two threes in six of the Sooners' eight games this season.
The Sooners return to action against No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 6 in Waco, Texas.
