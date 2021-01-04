You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Umoja Gibson named Big 12 Player, Newcomer of the Week

Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson dribbles past a defender during the game against Oral Roberts on Dec. 16.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Junior guard Umoja Gibson was named Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Gibson poured on 29 points with a career-high eight 3-pointers made in the Sooners' 75-71 upset win over No. 9 West Virginia on Jan. 2. The North Texas transfer scored the most points off the bench by an OU player since the 2001-02 season. He also added five rebounds, two steals and two assists. 

With Gibson’s performance, the Sooners are the only team in Division I with three players that have scored 29 points or more. Senior forward Brady Manek and senior guard Austin Reaves are the other two Oklahoma players who have reached that total this season.

OU continues conference play against No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 6 in Waco, Texas.

