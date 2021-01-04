OU men's basketball: Umoja Gibson named Big 12 Player, Newcomer of the Week

Junior guard Umoja Gibson was named Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Big-time honors for @KnownAs_Moja after his 2️⃣9️⃣-point outing against No. 9 West Virginia.✅ Big 12 Player of the Week✅ Big 12 Newcomer of the Week✅ https://t.co/dtCjMblDmr Player of the Week➡️ https://t.co/liuq757QA5 pic.twitter.com/pNEU2Js5bn— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 4, 2021
Gibson poured on 29 points with a career-high eight 3-pointers made in the Sooners' 75-71 upset win over No. 9 West Virginia on Jan. 2. The North Texas transfer scored the most points off the bench by an OU player since the 2001-02 season. He also added five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
With Gibson’s performance, the Sooners are the only team in Division I with three players that have scored 29 points or more. Senior forward Brady Manek and senior guard Austin Reaves are the other two Oklahoma players who have reached that total this season.
OU continues conference play against No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 6 in Waco, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.