OU men's basketball: Transfer guard Umoja Gibson poised for strong season after receiving NCAA eligibility waiver

After practice on Oct. 30, coach Lon Kruger came up to junior guard Umoja Gibson, grabbed him on the shoulder, and let him know that he was eligible to play this season.
The transfer from North Texas was greeted with cheers from his teammates, and he was relieved, saying he “felt free at the moment.”
Gibson, who transferred last April, left his previous school during a pandemic, and wound up in Norman, eventually garnering an eligibility waiver that allowed him to play instead of sitting out this season due to NCAA rules.
Despite the limited access a player would have with meeting coaches and players in person, Kruger wasn’t fazed by the opportunity. Luckily, the Sooners had played North Texas and Gibson the previous two seasons so they could see his game in person.
“When he made his announcement to transfer we contacted (North Texas head coach Grant McCasland) right away,” Kruger said. “After visiting with coach McCasland we were all in...we were delighted to hear the news.”
OU’s coaching staff was all in on Gibson for good reason. Last season, he averaged over 14 points-per-game, shot over 39 percent from the 3-point line and scored 21 points against the Sooners across 32 minutes of play.
“They told me they liked what I brought to the table,” Gibson said. “I’m really confident in the type of player I am.”
The C-USA Second Team All-Conference selection said he was never frustrated about the waiver taking much longer to pass than other players across the country.
“I knew what I was getting myself into,” Gibson said. “So whatever the outcome would’ve been I just would’ve had to deal with it.”
One of the things Gibson could’ve been frustrated about when leaving North Texas was the fact that he wasn’t playing point guard as much.
A source with knowledge on the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle last April that Gibson wanted to play point guard more to increase his draftability in the NBA. The source also said he almost left after his redshirt freshman year to play in junior college.
“Coach Kruger is a great coach and I feel like he’s going to put me in a great position,” Gibson said. “I believe there’s going to be opportunity for me to play point guard more (at Oklahoma).”
Gibson is the type of guard that Kruger has always had in the past. He plays extremely hard and is very active on defense. He led North Texas in steals last season.
He was also able to connect with his teammates despite the limited time he’s had on campus. He even lives with fellow transfer guard Elijah Harkless, who’s still waiting on his waiver from the NCAA.
“He competes and goes hard every day,” sophomore forward Jalen Hill said. “He leaves it all out on the floor, and we all just connect with him. He makes all the right plays, he’s just a great overall player.”
