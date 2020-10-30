You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Transfer guard Umoja Gibson granted immediate eligibility for 2020-2021 season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior transfer guard Umoja Gibson has received a waiver from the NCAA, granting him eligibility for the 2020-2021 season, the OU men's basketball team announced Friday.

The North Texas transfer joins the Sooners as an immediate impact player, as he averaged over 14 points per game and shot over 39 percent from three last season and was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team. 

Gibson led North Texas in minutes last season, giving the Sooners another veteran presence to lean on down the stretch. The 6-foot-1 guard joins a talented backcourt along with senior Austin Reaves and sophomore De’Vion Harmon.

OU opens its season with a non-conference game against University of Texas at San Antonio on Nov. 25 at home. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments