OU men's basketball: Transfer guard Umoja Gibson granted immediate eligibility for 2020-2021 season

Junior transfer guard Umoja Gibson has received a waiver from the NCAA, granting him eligibility for the 2020-2021 season, the OU men's basketball team announced Friday.
𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙤𝙛𝙛.@KnownAs_Moja has been ruled immediately eligible. Mo averaged 14.5 points and sunk 86 3-pointers (at 39.4%) last season at North Texas. pic.twitter.com/erBO8FRTap— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 30, 2020
The North Texas transfer joins the Sooners as an immediate impact player, as he averaged over 14 points per game and shot over 39 percent from three last season and was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team.
Gibson led North Texas in minutes last season, giving the Sooners another veteran presence to lean on down the stretch. The 6-foot-1 guard joins a talented backcourt along with senior Austin Reaves and sophomore De’Vion Harmon.
OU opens its season with a non-conference game against University of Texas at San Antonio on Nov. 25 at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.