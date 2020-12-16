OU men's basketball: Transfer guard Elijah Harkless granted immediate eligibility for Sooners

Transfer guard Elijah Harkless has been deemed immediately eligible by the NCAA and will be available for the Sooners’ Wednesday night game against Oral Roberts, the team announced on Twitter.
☑️ Immediately EligibleTransfer guard Elijah Harkless will be available for the #Sooners this evening. pic.twitter.com/OLL2et7Y3a— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 16, 2020
The NCAA Division I Council passed a waiver granting all transfer players immediate eligibility. Harkless, who transferred from Cal State Northridge, has two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 10.7 points with 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. He also had the first triple-double in school history at CSUN.
The Sooners take on Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. CT at the Lloyd Noble Center on FOX Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.