OU men's basketball: Transfer guard Elijah Harkless granted immediate eligibility for Sooners

Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger talks to senior forward Kur Kuath during a timeout against UTSA on Dec. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Transfer guard Elijah Harkless has been deemed immediately eligible by the NCAA and will be available for the Sooners’ Wednesday night game against Oral Roberts, the team announced on Twitter.

The NCAA Division I Council passed a waiver granting all transfer players immediate eligibility. Harkless, who transferred from Cal State Northridge, has two years of eligibility remaining. 

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 10.7 points with 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. He also had the first triple-double in school history at CSUN.

The Sooners take on Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. CT at the Lloyd Noble Center on FOX Sports Oklahoma.

