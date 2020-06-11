You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Trae Young to donate $4 million to Norman sports facility project, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trae Young

Former Sooner point guard Trae Young on the sideline before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28. 

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner point guard and Norman-native Trae Young has agreed to donate $4 million to a Norman multi-sports facility to help with construction costs, per a report from The Norman Transcript.

The project falls under the Norman Forward sales-tax proposal, which was passed by voters in 2015. According to the Transcript, Young will donate over time, and will have naming rights and design involvement.

Since April, Young has been very active in his hometown and in U.S. politics. Young spoke at a Norman Black Lives Matter rally on June 1 at Andrews Park and spoke about the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two African Americans killed by law enforcement.

Young also teamed up with Lakers star LeBron James to form the nonprofit organization More Than a Vote, which advocates for more African American voters, especially for this year's presidential election.

Young is just coming off of a sophomore season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, where he averaged 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments