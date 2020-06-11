OU men's basketball: Trae Young to donate $4 million to Norman sports facility project, per report

Former Sooner point guard and Norman-native Trae Young has agreed to donate $4 million to a Norman multi-sports facility to help with construction costs, per a report from The Norman Transcript.
The project falls under the Norman Forward sales-tax proposal, which was passed by voters in 2015. According to the Transcript, Young will donate over time, and will have naming rights and design involvement.
Since April, Young has been very active in his hometown and in U.S. politics. Young spoke at a Norman Black Lives Matter rally on June 1 at Andrews Park and spoke about the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two African Americans killed by law enforcement.
Young also teamed up with Lakers star LeBron James to form the nonprofit organization More Than a Vote, which advocates for more African American voters, especially for this year's presidential election.
Young is just coming off of a sophomore season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, where he averaged 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.