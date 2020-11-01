OU men's basketball: Trae Young, Stacey King, Twitter react to death of former head coach Billy Tubbs

Former OU men's basketball head coach Billy Tubbs died at the age of 85 Sunday after going into hospice care on Thursday.
In his 14 years coaching the Sooners, Tubbs led the program to four Big Eight regular season titles, two Big Eight Tournament championships and the program's first and only national title game appearance in 1988.
The news garnered Tweets from Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, former pupil and three-time NBA champion Stacey King, Toby Keith and more admirers. Here's how Twitter reacted:
Rest In Peace Coach Billy Tubbs🙏🏽😞 #LegacyLivesForever pic.twitter.com/uUsl6oncWs— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 1, 2020
I lost my college coach today Billy Tubbs a true Sooner coaching legend. Words can not describe the love and respect that I had for this man and his family. My sincere condolences go out to his wife Pat, Tommy, Taylor and all the grandkids. My heart is truly broken today 💔😢— Stacey King (@Stacey21King) November 1, 2020
I will remember Billy Tubbs for a lot of things, including his many great coaching accomplishments. But I will remember him most for his kindness to my son & former @OU_MBBall player, @jamesfraschilla. Heartbroken but I know he had an incredible life. https://t.co/osrz8Up9Lz— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) November 1, 2020
Rest in Paradise Coach— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) November 1, 2020
We mourn the loss of a masterful coach, memorable personality, and wonderful friend.Coach Tubbs means so much to our program and university. May his family find comfort during this difficult time.— Lon Kruger (@LonKruger) November 1, 2020
The bar he set, from a performance standpoint, is one we’re all still jumping to touch, but how he did what he did will always be what set him apart. I feel blessed to call him my friend. Rest in peace ❤️2/2— Sherri Coale (@sherricoale) November 1, 2020
The OU nation lost a legend, Coach Billy Tubbs. Wayman welcomed him home today. RIP old friend. -T— Toby Keith (@tobykeith) November 1, 2020
Keeping Billy Tubbs, our great coach, friend and mentor to many, in our thoughts and prayers. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/oTh3XDADD9— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) October 30, 2020
RIP Billy Tubbs. Such a huge part of my childhood. Sad day for the Sooners.— nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) November 1, 2020
November 1, 2020
Forgot I recently found this GOLD interaction between Billy Tubbs & Jr. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/NSTrk6VjLh— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) November 1, 2020
I was fortunate to play against Billy Tubbs’ Oklahoma Sooners, and to get to know him in later years. One of the game’s truly great coaches and an all-time character. Billy Tubbs always made you smile. RIP Coach Tubbs. https://t.co/jo7FDPwC8K— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) November 1, 2020
I was very saddened to hear about the passing of former @TCUBasketball coach Billy Tubbs earlier today. I know he will be missed by countless friends, family and Horned Frogs fans. There will never be another like him! Rest In Peace Coach. 🙏🏼💜— Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) November 1, 2020
