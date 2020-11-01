You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Trae Young, Stacey King, Twitter react to death of former head coach Billy Tubbs

OU Men's basketball Legend Game 2012

Former OU Basketball coach (1980-1994), Billy Tubbs, coaches from the sidelines during the OU Basketball Legends Crimson and Cream Game on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012, with OU Legend from 1980-1983, Bo Overton, looking on.

Former OU men's basketball head coach Billy Tubbs died at the age of 85 Sunday after going into hospice care on Thursday.

In his 14 years coaching the Sooners, Tubbs led the program to four Big Eight regular season titles, two Big Eight Tournament championships and the program's first and only national title game appearance in 1988.

The news garnered Tweets from Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, former pupil and three-time NBA champion Stacey King, Toby Keith and more admirers. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

