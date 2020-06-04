You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Trae Young plays in Edmond basketball game, along with other former Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young watches the game against Mississippi State at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Jan. 25.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner Trae Young received the inbound pass, took three dribbles until finding the half-court line and pulled up with his signature deep 3-point shot, swishing it from close to 50 feet away, leading to an eruption of a packed gym of fans.

The NBA is seemingly very close to a return, but in the meantime, the NBA All-Star guard played in a local men’s basketball league called Skinz League, located at The Hive Sports Complex in Edmond. Among those who played are former Sooners Tyler Neal, Ryan Spangler and Cade Davis. 

The Oklahoma City metro managed to pack the small gym, giving fans some of the first organized basketball since the start of quarantine.

Young didn’t disappoint despite dropping the game 89-88 in overtime. The Norman North product scored 43 points, while making some highlight plays along the way. Young also brought a large crowd with him, the packed gym erupted to each play he made, or didn’t make. 

Young’s stardom shined bright Wednesday night, with phones flashing on his every move. However, there was speculation swirling that Young wouldn't have a chance to play because Thunder players Darius Bazley and Terrance Ferguson were not allowed to play due to team restrictions in place.

But Young played, and gave local fans a taste of top-level, professional talent. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments