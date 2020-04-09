OU men's basketball: Trae Young eliminated in quarterfinals of NBA 2K Players Tournament

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament.
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defeated Young, 73-66, on Thursday night.
That's GAME. @DeandreAyton beats #2 @TheTraeYoung and will advance to the Semi-Final#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/rFG77LFTuv— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
Young got off to a slow start, trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, but stormed back as the game came down to the wire.
Down five with under a minute to go, Young got a clean look at a corner three, but couldn’t connect.
Meanwhile, Ayton sealed the deal on the other end with this Paul George dunk:
.@DeandreAyton sealed the game against @TheTraeYoung with this Paul George dunk. This was one of the best games of the #NBA2KTourney @NBA2K. #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/c9077QHcNQ— HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) April 10, 2020
During the game, Young honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant with a black hoodie featuring two hearts: one emblazoned with Kobe's numbers: 24 and 8, the other with Gianna's: 2.
.@TheTraeYoung’s Kobe and Gianna hoodie is 🔥🔥🔥#NBA2KTourney #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/u3eLu3hUSK— HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) April 10, 2020
Ayton moves on to the semifinals, where he will face the winner of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond and LA Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley.
