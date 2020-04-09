OU men's basketball: Trae Young eliminated in quarterfinals of NBA 2K Players Tournament

Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young watches the game against Mississippi State at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Jan. 25.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defeated Young, 73-66, on Thursday night.

Young got off to a slow start, trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, but stormed back as the game came down to the wire.

Down five with under a minute to go, Young got a clean look at a corner three, but couldn’t connect. 

Meanwhile, Ayton sealed the deal on the other end with this Paul George dunk:

During the game, Young honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant with a black hoodie featuring two hearts: one emblazoned with Kobe's numbers: 24 and 8, the other with Gianna's: 2. 

Ayton moves on to the semifinals, where he will face the winner of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond and LA Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley. 

