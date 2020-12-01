OU men's basketball: Tipoff time, TV channel announced for Sooners' first 2 conference games against TCU, Texas Tech

The Sooners will tip off against TCU at 3 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth, and against No. 17 Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 in Norman. Both games will be televised on ESPN2, the team announced Tuesday.
Game times and TV designations have been set for OU's first two Big 12 games.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/P6tgfMrtWY— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 1, 2020
OU went 2-0 against TCU, and 1-1 against Texas Tech a year ago. The Sooners will start conference play against the last team they played before the 2019–20 season ended, when they came back from a 19-point deficit in the second half behind senior guard Austin Reaves’ 41 points.
Oklahoma plays its first game of the 2020 season at 7 p.m. Thursday in Norman against UTSA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.