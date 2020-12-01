You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Tipoff time, TV channel announced for Sooners' first 2 conference games against TCU, Texas Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hill and De'Vion Harmon

Sooner forward Jalen Hill and guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners will tip off against TCU at 3 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth, and against No. 17 Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 in Norman. Both games will be televised on ESPN2, the team announced Tuesday. 

OU went 2-0 against TCU, and 1-1 against Texas Tech a year ago. The Sooners will start conference play against the last team they played before the 2019–20 season ended, when they came back from a 19-point deficit in the second half behind senior guard Austin Reaves’ 41 points. 

Oklahoma plays its first game of the 2020 season at 7 p.m. Thursday in Norman against UTSA.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments