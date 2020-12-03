You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners vs UTSA time, TV, starting lineup

Brady Manek and Lon Kruger

Junior forward Brady Manek talks to head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma vs University of Texas at San Antonio

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Lloyd Noble Center

TV channel: Fox Sports Southwest

Radio: Directory

Starting lineup:

Guard: Umoja Gibson

Guard: Austin Reaves

Guard: Alondes Williams

Forward: Brady Manek

Forward: Kur Kuath

