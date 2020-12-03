OU men's basketball: Sooners vs UTSA time, TV, starting lineup

Oklahoma vs University of Texas at San Antonio
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Lloyd Noble Center
TV channel: Fox Sports Southwest
Radio: Directory
Starting lineup:
Guard: Umoja Gibson
Guard: Austin Reaves
Guard: Alondes Williams
Forward: Brady Manek
Forward: Kur Kuath
