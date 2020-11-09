You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Sooners unranked in first AP Poll of 2020-21 season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek and Lon Kruger

Junior forward Brady Manek talks to head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners are unranked in the first Associated Press Poll for the 2020-21 season, the AP announced Monday.

The Big 12 has five of its 10 teams in the rankings, with No. 2 Baylor, No. 6 Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 West Virginia and No. 19 Texas. 

The Sooners are coming off a No. 3 finish in the Big 12 in the 2019-20 season, and will return fellow seniors in guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek, who both averaged over 14 points-per-game last season.  

OU plays its season opener Nov. 25 at home against University of Texas at San Antonio.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments