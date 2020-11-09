OU men's basketball: Sooners unranked in first AP Poll of 2020-21 season

The Sooners are unranked in the first Associated Press Poll for the 2020-21 season, the AP announced Monday.
🚨 FIRST AP POLL 🚨1. Gonzaga2. Baylor3. Villanova4. Virginia5. Iowa6. Kansas7. Wisconsin8. Illinois9. Duke10. Kentucky— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 9, 2020
The Big 12 has five of its 10 teams in the rankings, with No. 2 Baylor, No. 6 Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 West Virginia and No. 19 Texas.
The Sooners are coming off a No. 3 finish in the Big 12 in the 2019-20 season, and will return fellow seniors in guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek, who both averaged over 14 points-per-game last season.
OU plays its season opener Nov. 25 at home against University of Texas at San Antonio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.