OU men's basketball: Sooners to wear jersey patch honoring late former coach Billy Tubbs

Billy Tubbs

Billy Tubbs, former OU basketball head coach, stands as he is recognized during the Oklahoma Basketball Tip In Club Banquet Aug. 25, 2017.

 Paxson Haw/The Daily

Oklahoma will wear a patch on its jersey that reads “Billy,” in honor of former coach Billy Tubbs, the program announced Thursday. 

The Sooners will wear the patch for the rest of the season. Tubbs, who died Nov. 1 at age of 85 from leukemia, finished his head coaching career with a 641-340 record, and took the Sooners to 12 NCAA tournaments. He also took the Sooners to their second national championship appearance in school history. 

OU will display its patch in their season opener at 7 p.m. CT Dec. 3 in Norman against UTSA. 

