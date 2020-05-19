OU men's basketball: Sooners to play Florida in home-and-home series

The Sooners are scheduled to play Florida in a home-and-home series in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, the program announced Tuesday.
Big matchup coming to Norman this December.Oklahoma has scheduled a home-and-home 🏀 series with Florida.Details ➡️ https://t.co/gwALJT3Mtx pic.twitter.com/SDAmCPv9tp— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) May 19, 2020
The Sooners will host the gators Dec. 2 this season and will play in Gainseville in 2021. The Sooners and the Gators have played three times before, with the latter holding a 2-1 advantage.
The Sooners beat Florida in 2018 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 65-60, when former Sooner guard Christian James scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.