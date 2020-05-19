You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners to play Florida in home-and-home series

Brady Manek and Lon Kruger

Junior forward Brady Manek talks to head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners are scheduled to play Florida in a home-and-home series in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, the program announced Tuesday.

The Sooners will host the gators Dec. 2 this season and will play in Gainseville in 2021. The Sooners and the Gators have played three times before, with the latter holding a 2-1 advantage.

The Sooners beat Florida in 2018 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 65-60, when former Sooner guard Christian James scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

