OU men's basketball: Sooners set to play Alabama in 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge

Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves attempts to lay the ball up during the game against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma is matched up with Alabama for the 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge, the conferences announced Wednesday. 

The game will be held Jan. 30 and it'll be the second time OU has faced the Crimson Tide in the Big 12/SEC challenge. OU boasts a 5-2 record in the challenge. Last season the Sooners defeated Mississippi State 63-62 in a thriller. 

The Big 12/SEC Challenge started during the 2013-2014 season, with the Big 12 winning 40 of the 70 matchups. The Big 12 is also 4-1-1 in the challenge as a conference. 

