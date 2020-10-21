OU men's basketball: Sooners set to play Alabama in 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge

Oklahoma is matched up with Alabama for the 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge, the conferences announced Wednesday.
Crimson & Cream 🆚 Crimson TideOklahoma will host Alabama in the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.➡️ https://t.co/ElI2KeWs86 pic.twitter.com/4pY5rPN8Iz— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 21, 2020
The game will be held Jan. 30 and it'll be the second time OU has faced the Crimson Tide in the Big 12/SEC challenge. OU boasts a 5-2 record in the challenge. Last season the Sooners defeated Mississippi State 63-62 in a thriller.
The Big 12/SEC Challenge started during the 2013-2014 season, with the Big 12 winning 40 of the 70 matchups. The Big 12 is also 4-1-1 in the challenge as a conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.