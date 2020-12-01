You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners' season opener against UTSA rescheduled for Dec. 3

De'Vion Harmon

Freshman guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma’s previous season opener against UTSA has been rescheduled to Thursday, Dec. 3, the program announced Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT

The Sooners’ first two games of the 2020-2021 season have been moved or postponed due to COVID-19 or contact tracing, and the presumed home-and-home series against Florida was pushed back to the 2021-2022 season. OU’s original matchup with UTSA was scheduled for Nov. 25.

OU brings back four projected seniors in its lineup, including guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek, who both averaged over 14 points-per-game last season. 

