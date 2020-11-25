OU men's basketball: Sooners postpone games against UTSA, UCF due to COVID-19

Oklahoma’s games against UTSA (Wednesday) and UCF (Saturday, Nov. 28) have been postponed due COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, the program announced Thursday.
The Oklahoma men's basketball program has paused organized team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. OU's games against UTSA (tonight) and UCF (Saturday) have been postponed.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 25, 2020
The games were postponed due to cases within OU’s program. The season opener was postponed just hours ahead of tipoff, and now joins a long list of games canceled or postponed across the nation.
OU defeated UTSA, 85-67, in its season opener last season, and then beat UCF later in the year, 53-52, in a low-scoring affair where both teams shot less 33 percent from the field.
The Sooners next scheduled game is Dec. 2 against Florida at home.
