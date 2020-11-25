You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners postpone games against UTSA, UCF due to COVID-19

Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger purses his lips during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma’s games against UTSA (Wednesday) and UCF (Saturday, Nov. 28) have been postponed due COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, the program announced Thursday. 

The games were postponed due to cases within OU’s program. The season opener was postponed just hours ahead of tipoff, and now joins a long list of games canceled or postponed across the nation. 

OU defeated UTSA, 85-67, in its season opener last season, and then beat UCF later in the year, 53-52, in a low-scoring affair where both teams shot less 33 percent from the field. 

The Sooners next scheduled game is Dec. 2 against Florida at home. 

