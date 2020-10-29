OU men's basketball: Sooners picked to finish at No. 6 in Big 12 Preseason Polls

Oklahoma has been picked to finish at No. 6 in the 2020-2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll, the conference announced Thursday.
The 2020-21 #Big12MBB Preseason Poll ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/q4ZgsFFkJZ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 29, 2020
The Sooners are coming off a No. 3 finish from last season, despite being picked to finish 8th in the preseason poll.
Oklahoma returns seniors Austin Reaves and Brady Manek, who are the only returning duo in the Big 12 that averaged over 14 points-per-game last season, but lost All-Big 12 First Team player Kristian Doolittle at graduation.
The Sooners start their season Nov. 25 at home against the University of Texas at San Antonio.
