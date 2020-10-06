You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners make Top 5 for 2021 five-star forward Daimion Collins

Lon Kruger talks to taem

Head coach Lon Kruger talks to the team during a timeout against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2021 five-star forward Daimion Collins announced his top five schools via Twitter on Tuesday, with the Sooners making the cut.

OU is joined in the race for the 6-foot-9, 210-pounder by Texas, Kansas, Texas Tech and Kentucky.

Collins, from Atlanta High School in Atlanta, Texas, plays for Team Griffin, an Oklahoma-based Nike Elite Youth Basketball program sponsored by former Sooner and current Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin.

Per 247 Sports, Collins is the No. 2 player in Texas, the No. 4 power forward in the country and the No. 19 player in the nation for the class of 2021.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

