OU men's basketball: Sooners make Top 5 for 2021 five-star forward Daimion Collins

2021 five-star forward Daimion Collins announced his top five schools via Twitter on Tuesday, with the Sooners making the cut.
1 step closer⏳@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/3N4SbJsXa5— Daimion Collins (@CollinsDaimion) October 6, 2020
OU is joined in the race for the 6-foot-9, 210-pounder by Texas, Kansas, Texas Tech and Kentucky.
Collins, from Atlanta High School in Atlanta, Texas, plays for Team Griffin, an Oklahoma-based Nike Elite Youth Basketball program sponsored by former Sooner and current Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin.
Per 247 Sports, Collins is the No. 2 player in Texas, the No. 4 power forward in the country and the No. 19 player in the nation for the class of 2021.
