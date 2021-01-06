You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners lose to No. 2 Baylor, 76-61, behind rough shooting night

Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves falls on a defender during the Dec. 22 game against No. 15 Texas Tech.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2 Big 12) lost to No. 2 Baylor (10-0, 3-0),76-61, on the road on Wednesday night.

Baylor’s defense held OU’s offense in check all night, as the Sooners shot an abysmal 36 percent from the field and 17 percent from the 3-point line and scored their lowest point total of the season. 

Despite the offensive struggles, OU’s defense kept the game within reasonable reach, holding the Bears’ offense to its lowest point total all season and held Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Jared Butler to just six points on two-for-10 shooting. 

The lone bright spots of the Sooners’ offense were by seniors Austin Reaves and Brady Manek, who scored 19 and 12 points respectively. Manek has struggled as of late, as he scored just nine combined points in OU’s previous two games. 

Baylor has won each of its 10 games by double-digits, and the Sooners have now lost their last seven matchups against Baylor. 

Next, Oklahoma takes on No. 6 Kansas at 3:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 9 in Lawrence, Kansas.

