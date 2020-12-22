OU men's basketball: Sooners lose to No. 15 Texas Tech, 69-67, after Austin Reaves' late-game miss

Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1 Big 12) lost to No. 15 Texas Tech (7-2, 1-1), 67-69, on Tuesday night at home.
In a game that largely came down to the final minutes, senior guard Austin Reaves missed an open layup to tie after an offensive rebound as time expired. The Sooners shot just 41 percent from the field, and made just six 3-pointers against the second-best scoring defense in the NCAA. Texas Tech held No. 3 Kansas to just 58 points last week.
OU was led by sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon with 17 points. Despite losing, OU received a big boost from its bench. Sophomore forwards Jalen Hill and Victor Iwuakor added 16 combined rebounds and junior guard Umoja Gibson scored 11 points.
Senior forward Brady Manek struggled offensively and defensively. He shot just 1-7 from the field with two points.
The Sooners take on No. 7 West Virginia in the second of four consecutive games against Top 15-ranked opponents on Jan. 2 at home.
