OU men's basketball: Sooners lead No. 6 Kansas, 33-31, on road at halftime

The Sooners (6-3, 2-2 Big 12) are leading No. 6 Kansas (9-2, 3-1), 33-31, at halftime in Lawrence, Kansas on CBS.
Oklahoma hasn’t won at Allen Fieldhouse since 1993, and is playing without senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill, who are absent due to COVID-19 protocols.
Head coach Lon Kruger opted with a four-guard starting lineup consisting of senior Austin Reaves, sophomore De’Vion Harmon, senior Alondes Williams and junior Elijah Harkless. OU has combined to force nine turnovers, which the Sooners have cashed in for 14 points.
Reaves and Harmon have both played 19 minutes, combining for 24 of the Sooners’ 33 points.
