OU men's basketball: Sooners land North Texas transfer Umoja 'Mo' Gibson

Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Just days after losing guard Jamal Bieniemy to the transfer portal, Oklahoma found his replacement in former North Texas guard Umoja "Mo" Gibson.

Gibson, a second team All-Conference USA selection, helped lead the Mean Green to the regular season conference title before the season's premature end. On Dec. 5, Gibson scored 21 points on 8-17 shooting against the Sooners in an 82-80 Oklahoma win.

During the 2019-20 season, Gibson averaged just under 15 points, two rebounds, and two assists per game. He also recorded a team-high 86 3-pointers while shooting 39 percent from deep. Gibson started in every game last season for UNT.

Gibson joins a Sooner backcourt of De'Vion Harmon, Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams as Oklahoma awaits the start of the 2020-21 season.

