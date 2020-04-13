OU men's basketball: Sooners land North Texas transfer Umoja 'Mo' Gibson

Just days after losing guard Jamal Bieniemy to the transfer portal, Oklahoma found his replacement in former North Texas guard Umoja "Mo" Gibson.
I’m Blessed 🙏🏾 & thankful for the opportunity to continue my education & to play basketball at The University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner ❗️🤍 pic.twitter.com/vmVXC6KXEJ— The Come Up™ (@KnownAs_Moja) April 13, 2020
Gibson, a second team All-Conference USA selection, helped lead the Mean Green to the regular season conference title before the season's premature end. On Dec. 5, Gibson scored 21 points on 8-17 shooting against the Sooners in an 82-80 Oklahoma win.
During the 2019-20 season, Gibson averaged just under 15 points, two rebounds, and two assists per game. He also recorded a team-high 86 3-pointers while shooting 39 percent from deep. Gibson started in every game last season for UNT.
Gibson joins a Sooner backcourt of De'Vion Harmon, Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams as Oklahoma awaits the start of the 2020-21 season.
