OU men's basketball: Sooners land Cal State Northridge transfer Elijah Harkless

Cal State Northridge sophomore guard Elijah Harkless announced he will transfer to Oklahoma on Twitter Tuesday.
New beginning’s lets GO!!!‼️ pic.twitter.com/8hOGXqDABy— Ejay (@ejay_hoops2) April 14, 2020
Harkless averaged 8.3 points per game during his time with the Matadors including a career-high 30-point game against UC Irvine during his sophomore season. The six-foot-four, 195-pound guard shot 44 percent from the field during his career and 35.6 percent from deep while leading the Big West in steals per game last season with 1.7.
This is the Sooners' second transfer in two days. North Texas guard Umoja Gibson announced he would be joining the Sooners after two seasons with the Mean Green on Monday.
Oklahoma lost sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy to the transfer portal last week.
