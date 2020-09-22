OU men's basketball: Sooners land 2021 four-star guard C.J. Noland

2021 four-star guard C.J. Noland verbally committed to Oklahoma via Twitter on Tuesday.
Next Chapter ❤️🤞🏽 #Committed pic.twitter.com/29Jjjg1ca1— TheCJNoland©️ (@CjNoland1) September 22, 2020
The 6-foot-3, 215 pound prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas chose the Sooners over Big 12 foes Kansas, Oklahoma State and TCU among other schools.
Noland is the No. 8 player in Texas and the No. 31 shooting guard in the country, per 247Sports. He joins Kingfisher, Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes as the second member of OU's 2021 recruiting class.
