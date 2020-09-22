You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners land 2021 four-star guard C.J. Noland

Lon Kruger claps

Head coach Lon Kruger claps during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2021 four-star guard C.J. Noland verbally committed to Oklahoma via Twitter on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas chose the Sooners over Big 12 foes Kansas, Oklahoma State and TCU among other schools.

Noland is the No. 8 player in Texas and the No. 31 shooting guard in the country, per 247Sports. He joins Kingfisher, Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes as the second member of OU's 2021 recruiting class.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

