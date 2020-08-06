OU men's basketball: Sooners land 2020 commitment from small forward Josh O’Garro

Oklahoma landed a commitment from small forward Josh O’Garro for its 2020 class on Thursday, per Rivals.
#Sooners add to 2020 basketball class. 2021 prospect Josh O’Garro reclassifies for 2020 and commits to #OU after being offered this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QxYGmHbpDN— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) August 7, 2020
O’Garro — out of Santa Clarita, California — reclassified from the 2021 class. Per Rivals, O'Garro is listed as a three-star recruit and stands at 6-foot-4.
O'Garro is the second commit of head coach Lon Kruger's 2020 class, joining guard Trey Phipps, an Oklahoma native.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.