OU men's basketball: Sooners land 2020 commitment from small forward Josh O’Garro

Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger looks at his team during a timeout against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from small forward Josh O’Garro for its 2020 class on Thursday, per Rivals.

O’Garro — out of Santa Clarita, California — reclassified from the 2021 class. Per Rivals, O'Garro is listed as a three-star recruit and stands at 6-foot-4.

O'Garro is the second commit of head coach Lon Kruger's 2020 class, joining guard Trey Phipps, an Oklahoma native.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

