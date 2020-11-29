OU men's basketball: Sooners' game against Florida pushed back to 2021-2022 season

Oklahoma’s game against Florida scheduled for Dec. 2 has been pushed back to the 2021–22 season, OU Athletics announced Sunday.
Oklahoma and Florida have mutually agreed to cancel the men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2. The start of the home-and-home series between the Sooners and Gators will be pushed back to next season.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 29, 2020
The Sooners’ first two games of the season were postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact-tracing within the team. Florida was set to be OU’s first bout of the season.
OU is now slated for a Dec. 6 match against TCU for its season opener and Big 12 Conference opener. TCU was the last team the Sooners played, dating back to the 2019–20 season before the season was ended prematurely due to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.