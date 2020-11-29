You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners' game against Florida pushed back to 2021-2022 season

Alondes Williams

Then-junior guard Alondes Williams during the game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Feb. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma’s game against Florida scheduled for Dec. 2 has been pushed back to the 2021–22 season, OU Athletics announced Sunday. 

The Sooners’ first two games of the season were postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact-tracing within the team. Florida was set to be OU’s first bout of the season.

OU is now slated for a Dec. 6 match against TCU for its season opener and Big 12 Conference opener. TCU was the last team the Sooners played, dating back to the 2019–20 season before the season was ended prematurely due to COVID-19.

