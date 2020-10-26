You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners finalize 2020-2021 conference schedule

Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves runs the ball during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners released their finalized 2020-2021 men’s basketball Big 12 Conference schedule Monday.

The Big 12’s opening conference matchup starts on Dec. 6, with the Sooners playing TCU. The conference is leaving the week of Feb. 28 for potential makeup games, which is in between the end of the regular season, and the start of the conference tournament. 

The Sooners’ full schedule for the upcoming season is now complete, with OU playing seven non-conference games and 18 regular home-and-home stints inside conference play.

OU returns seniors in guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek, who are the only returning duo in the conference that averaged over 14 points per game last season.

