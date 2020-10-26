OU men's basketball: Sooners finalize 2020-2021 conference schedule

The Sooners released their finalized 2020-2021 men’s basketball Big 12 Conference schedule Monday.
The #Big12MBB schedule is here.See it now ➡️ https://t.co/MRrCbxcXvz pic.twitter.com/iJrkEv2Irf— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 26, 2020
The Big 12’s opening conference matchup starts on Dec. 6, with the Sooners playing TCU. The conference is leaving the week of Feb. 28 for potential makeup games, which is in between the end of the regular season, and the start of the conference tournament.
The Sooners’ full schedule for the upcoming season is now complete, with OU playing seven non-conference games and 18 regular home-and-home stints inside conference play.
OU returns seniors in guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek, who are the only returning duo in the conference that averaged over 14 points per game last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.