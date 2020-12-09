OU men's basketball: Sooners fall on the road, 99-77, to Xavier's hot shooting

Oklahoma (2-1, 1-0 Big 12) was handed it's first loss on the season after falling to Xavier (7-0), 99-77, Wednesday night on the road.
The Sooners’ defense was torched to the tune of Xavier making a school-record 19 threes, breaking its previous record of 16 in one game. The Musketeers shot over 59 percent and out-rebounded OU, 33-28, and attempted three more shots.
Despite losing by 22 points, OU was down just nine points at halftime. The Sooners shot 48 percent from the field, led by double-digit points from sophomore Victor Iwuakor, and seniors Brady Manek and Austin Reaves, who scored 10, 17 and 13, respectively.
Iwuakor and redshirt freshman center Rick Issanza also made their season debuts, playing 13 minutes.
OU’s next matchup is against Florida A&M at 4 p.m. CT on Dec. 12 at home.
