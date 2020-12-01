OU men's basketball: Sooners expect to play 9 scholarship players against UTSA, forward Victor Iwuakor to miss game

The Sooners will likely have just nine scholarship players for their game against UTSA on Thursday, and sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor will be unavailable, head coach Lon Kruger told reporters on Tuesday.
Kruger says they'll have just nine scholarship players for Thursday against UTSA and that they'll be without Victor Iwuakor. #Sooners— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) December 1, 2020
Iwuakor, expected to be a key contributor off the bench this season, averaged just under nine minutes-per-game and averaged 2.6 points as a freshman. Kruger said he expects sophomore forward Jalen Hill to play in the post more, instead of his typical wing position in Iwuakor's absence.
The Sooners will take on UTSA at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 3.
