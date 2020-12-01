You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners expect to play 9 scholarship players against UTSA, forward Victor Iwuakor to miss game

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lon Kruger

OU Head Coach Lon Kruger talks with a referee during the game against Baylor on Feb. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners will likely have just nine scholarship players for their game against UTSA on Thursday, and sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor will be unavailable, head coach Lon Kruger told reporters on Tuesday. 

Iwuakor, expected to be a key contributor off the bench this season, averaged just under nine minutes-per-game and averaged 2.6 points as a freshman. Kruger said he expects sophomore forward Jalen Hill to play in the post more, instead of his typical wing position in Iwuakor's absence. 

The Sooners will take on UTSA at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 3.

