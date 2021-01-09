OU men's basketball: Sooners drop nail-biter, 63-59, at No. 6 Kansas

Oklahoma (6-4, 2-3 Big 12) lost to No. 6 Kansas (10-2, 4-1) on the road, 63-59, on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners played without their second-leading scorer in senior forward Brady Manek, as well as sophomore forward Jalen Hill, due to COVID-19 protocols. The pair's absence limited the depth at the position for OU, leading to increased minutes for junior guard Elijah Harkless and sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor.
Although OU was shorthanded, the game went down to the wire, but the Jayhawks ultimately prevailed. The Sooners remain winless at Allen Field House since 1993. OU had 17 personal fouls as a team, with four players with three or more.
Head coach Lon Kruger deployed a four-guard lineup, with OU’s tallest starter besides redshirt senior forward Kur Kuath being 6-foot-5. Senior guard Austin Reaves carried the Sooners offensively, scoring 20 points while playing 39 minutes.
Next, Oklahoma will face TCU (9-4, 2-3) at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Jan. 12 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.