You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Sooners drop nail-biter, 63-59, at No. 6 Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the Sooners' game at Kansas Jan. 9.

 Richard Sugg/KU Athletics

Oklahoma (6-4, 2-3 Big 12) lost to No. 6 Kansas (10-2, 4-1) on the road, 63-59, on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners played without their second-leading scorer in senior forward Brady Manek, as well as sophomore forward Jalen Hill, due to COVID-19 protocols. The pair's absence limited the depth at the position for OU, leading to increased minutes for junior guard Elijah Harkless and sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor.

Although OU was shorthanded, the game went down to the wire, but the Jayhawks ultimately prevailed. The Sooners remain winless at Allen Field House since 1993. OU had 17 personal fouls as a team, with four players with three or more.

Head coach Lon Kruger deployed a four-guard lineup, with OU’s tallest starter besides redshirt senior forward Kur Kuath being 6-foot-5. Senior guard Austin Reaves carried the Sooners offensively, scoring 20 points while playing 39 minutes.

Next, Oklahoma will face TCU (9-4, 2-3) at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Jan. 12 in Norman. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments