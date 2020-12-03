You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat UTSA, 105-66, behind Brady Manek's record-breaking eight 3-pointers

Brady Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek attempts to dunk the ball during the game against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (1-0) defeated UTSA (1-2), 105-66, on Thursday night in its season opener in Norman.

Forward Brady Manek started his senior campaign off with a hot start, scoring 29 points with eight 3-pointers, breaking his previous career-high of seven in one game.

Despite relieving starting transfer guard Umoja Gibson, sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon led the team in minutes with 28, scoring 22 points on 7-11 shooting, with five rebounds and four assists. 

Senior guard Austin Reaves found himself running the offense frequently, and it resulted in just eight points with only five shots, but he added four assists and eight rebounds. 

Head coach Lon Kruger was able to get in each of his nine scholarship players that were available for the game, resulting in OU debuts for Gibson, and freshmen Trey Phipps and Anyang Garang. Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor and redshirt freshman Rick Issanza were not available. 

The Sooners play their next game at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 6 on the road against TCU. 

