OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat TCU, 82-78, behind Austin Reaves' bevy of free throws

Oklahoma (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) defeated TCU (4-1, 0-1), 87-78, in Fort Worth on Sunday.
OU’s last two conference games have been the Austin Reaves show, as the senior guard scored 32 points with nine assists and six rebounds, making 16 of 18 free throws, while only sitting four total minutes Sunday. The senior guard had 41 points in the largest comeback in school history against TCU last season before COVID-19 ended the season prematurely.
Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon had 13 points in 30 minutes of play in his second game as the presumed sixth man on the Sooners’ roster. He’s scored more points and played more minutes than starting guard Umoja Gibson this season.
Oklahoma made just six threes, despite making 17 in its season opener. Senior forward Brady Manek continued his strong offensive play, adding 14 points. The Sooners take on Xavier in their next game at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 9 on the road in the Big 12/Big East Battle.
