OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat Oral Roberts, 79-65, behind Austin Reaves' double-double

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves looks to pass the ball to freshman guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Feb. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Oral Roberts (3-4), 79-65, on Wednesday night at home. 

The Sooners were led by senior guard Austin Reaves, who continued his strong stretch as point guard, chipping in 18 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists, just shy of a triple-double. Senior forward Brady Manek also scored 17 points with three 3-pointers. 

OU was led by junior guard Umoja Gibson in the first half, who scored 14 points on 5-6 shooting with four made threes. He didn’t score in the second half as he played six minutes, but added an extra four rebounds. 

OU’s defense played one of its best games of the season, holding ORU to just 65 points on a 33-percent field-goal percentage. The Golden Eagles scored 80 and 78 points against Oklahoma State and Wichita State, respectively, earlier this season. 

The Sooners play their next game against Houston Baptist at 4 p.m. CT on Dec. 19 at home.

