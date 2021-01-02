You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat No. 9 West Virginia, 75-71, behind Umoja Gibson's 8 3-pointers

Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson dribbles past a defender during the game against Oral Roberts on Dec. 16.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Oklahoma (6-2, 2-1 Big 12) defeated No. 9 West Virginia (9-2, 1-2), 75-71, on Saturday in Norman.

The Sooners were led by junior guard Umoja Gibson, who scored 29 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers. Seniors in forward Brady Manek and guard Austin Reaves struggled in the first half, scoring just six points combined.

The North Texas transfer Gibson made numerous clutch shots in the second half, as OU had an 18-point lead at halftime but the Mountaineers quickly came back and tied the game. Gibson made three different 3-point shots while the game was tied. 

OU returns to action at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 6 on the road against No. 2 Baylor (9-0, 2-0) on ESPN 2 or ESPNU.

This article was updated at 7:34 p.m. CT Jan. 2 to reflect that the final score of the game was 75-71, not 74-71.

