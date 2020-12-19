OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat Houston Baptist, 84-65, in final non conference game

Oklahoma (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Houston Baptist (1-7), 84-65, Saturday afternoon in Norman.
The Sooners were led by senior guard Austin Reaves who continued his hot start to the season. He finished with 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Senior forward Brady Manek also chipped in 13 points of his own.
One of the bright spots of the day came from sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor who set a new season high with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Iwuakor slammed home eight of his points on dunks and has continued to play a bigger role in the Sooners offense after missing the first two games of the season due to COVID-19.
Had the paint all to himself. 🔨🔨🔨📺 FSSW | https://t.co/xhI9DaGQIZ pic.twitter.com/CygrSOxEar— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 19, 2020
The win is Oklahoma’s third-straight and wraps up its final non-conference game before Big 12 play fully begins. The Sooners will look to keep the momentum going as they square off against No. 14 Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1) at 6 p.m. CT on Dec. 22 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.