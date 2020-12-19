You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat Houston Baptist, 84-65, in final non conference game

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves looks to pass the ball to freshman guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Feb. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Houston Baptist (1-7), 84-65, Saturday afternoon in Norman.

The Sooners were led by senior guard Austin Reaves who continued his hot start to the season. He finished with 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Senior forward Brady Manek also chipped in 13 points of his own.

One of the bright spots of the day came from sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor who set a new season high with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Iwuakor slammed home eight of his points on dunks and has continued to play a bigger role in the Sooners offense after missing the first two games of the season due to COVID-19.

The win is Oklahoma’s third-straight and wraps up its final non-conference game before Big 12 play fully begins. The Sooners will look to keep the momentum going as they square off against No. 14 Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1) at 6 p.m. CT on Dec. 22 in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments