You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat Florida A&M, 85-54, behind balanced scoring attack

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trey Phipps

Freshman guard Trey Phipps during the game against TCU in Fort Worth on Dec. 6.

 Gregg Ellman/Pool Photo

Oklahoma (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Florida A&M (0-4), 85-54, on Saturday night at home.

The Sooners won with a balanced scoring attack, with each starter in double figures. Senior forward Kur Kuath led the way with 14 points on a career-high seven made shots. 

Head coach Lon Kruger was able to deploy his entire bench and they scored 29 points as a group — led by junior guard Umoja Gibson with nine, and freshman guard Trey Phipps with eight. Sophomore forwards Victor Iwuakor and Jalen Hill played a combined 27 minutes.

The Sooners play their next game against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Lloyd Noble Center on FOX Sports Oklahoma.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments