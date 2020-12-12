OU men's basketball: Sooners defeat Florida A&M, 85-54, behind balanced scoring attack

Oklahoma (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Florida A&M (0-4), 85-54, on Saturday night at home.
The Sooners won with a balanced scoring attack, with each starter in double figures. Senior forward Kur Kuath led the way with 14 points on a career-high seven made shots.
Head coach Lon Kruger was able to deploy his entire bench and they scored 29 points as a group — led by junior guard Umoja Gibson with nine, and freshman guard Trey Phipps with eight. Sophomore forwards Victor Iwuakor and Jalen Hill played a combined 27 minutes.
The Sooners play their next game against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Lloyd Noble Center on FOX Sports Oklahoma.
