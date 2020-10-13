You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners' coach Lon Kruger expects NCAA ruling on transfers Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless soon

Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger looks at his team during a timeout against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sooner head coach Lon Kruger told the media in a Tuesday press conference he doesn't know the eligibility status of junior transfer guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless, but he expects a decision from the NCAA soon.

Kruger has been waiting for the pair of guards to be cleared to play after they transferred to Oklahoma in April. Gibson and Harkless came to Norman from North Texas and Cal State Northridge, respectively.

Gibson averaged 14.3 points per game last season and shot 39.4 percent from three while making a team-high 86 3-pointers. Meanwhile Harkless averaged 10.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting while posting an impressive 30 point game against UC Irvine on March 4.

With the NCAA pushing back the one-time transfer waiver to at least 2021, Gibson and Harkless would need an exception to play this season.

